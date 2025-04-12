New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Srinivas Varadarajan, CEO of Vigyanlabs, highlighted the efforts to create sustainable data centers powered by AI and emphasized the importance of reducing energy consumption in data centres, which currently account for a significant portion of global energy usage.

At the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, he said, "We started applying AI long time, because turning off a light is easy. Turning off a computing resource is not easy. Today, we have AI running about 5 million machines in the world.. 2 Terabits , is what we have saved just by using AI globally, and our research continues."

"As I started saying, customers came to us. while we are innovating in AI, asking why can't we create a model data centre, which is completely done so hard my goal was not use water, cut down the energy system. And we said, let's get a modular and small micro data center. Make the footprint very, very small concern. We did it," he added.

He also noted his efforts in building an earthquake-proof, green building that uses 70 per cent less cement and has a 60 per cent reduced energy cooling system.

"We built a green building, earthquake pro building. We did design. I'm not a civil engineer, but learned everything where the building is 70 per cent less cement use special construction material. The building is naturally cooled by 60 per cent reduced energy condition by 30 per cent we removed all switches in the building, only sensors and AI. We removed false openings pretty much, he said."

"My goal was clearly not to consume more than what you can produce. We have a 60 KVS solar panel. How do you redesign everything you consume, you don't consume more than what you purchase," he added.

Urmi Tat, Manager, Public Policy and Government Affairs, Salesforce India mentioned that at the Paris AI Summit, Salesforce India announced the launch of the AI Energy Score, a tool for measure the power consumption of AI models.

She said, "At the Paris AI Summit, we unveiled the AI Energy Score, a benchmarking tool to measure the power consumption of AI models. The goal is to create an energy label for AI, like an Energy Star for white goods. Full disclosure and adoption are key."

During the session Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (NEST), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India stated that, India has shown how digital infrastructure like Aadhaar, UPI, and CoWIN can be inclusive, efficient, and sustainable. "We can apply the same principles to AI through modular, low-resource, open-access platforms," he said

Bikas Kumar Singh, Vice President and India Head of Government Affairs at SAP, highlighted the paradoxical relationship between AI and sustainability.

Singh said, "The same AI we debate for its footprint today is also helping reduce that footprint. AI that doesn't seem green now could be what trains us to be more green tomorrow." (ANI)

