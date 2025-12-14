DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 'Vile': Israeli leaders condemn deadly Sydney Chanukah attack

'Vile': Israeli leaders condemn deadly Sydney Chanukah attack

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI): Israeli leaders strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a Chanukah celebration in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, which left multiple people dead and wounded at the Bondi Beach event.

Advertisement

According to Australian reports, two gunmen opened fire on a menorah-lighting celebration at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, attended by around 2,000 people. Numerous people were killed or injured.

Advertisement

Speaking at a ceremony honoring immigrant contributions to Israel, President Isaac Herzog called the attack "vile" and expressed solidarity with the victims. "At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach," Herzog said. "Our hearts go out to them. The heart of the entire nation of Israel misses a beat at this very moment. As we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them and we pray for those who lost their lives. We send our warmest strength from Jerusalem."

Advertisement

Herzog also urged the Australian government to act against rising antisemitism, warning of "the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the attack "murderous" and linked it to years of antisemitic incitement in Australia. "These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realized today," Sa'ar tweeted. He added that the Australian government, "which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses."

Advertisement

Energy Minister Eli Cohen extended condolences and underscored the need to fight antisemitism worldwide. "We stand with the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia, in its difficult times, sending condolences to the murdered and praying for the recovery of the wounded," Cohen said. "Sadly, antisemitism in the world is raising its head, gaining backing from weak leaders who succumb to terror and collaborate with false campaigns against Israel. We must fight antisemitism with an iron fist and by all means." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts