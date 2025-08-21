Village of Polish women take traditional lace crocheting from bonnets to wedding dresses

DT
AP
Aug 21, 2025
Photo for representation. iStock
Wieslawa Juroszek was only 6 years old when she learned the intricate handicraft of lace crocheting from the women in her family as part of a long tradition in their little mountain village.

Now, 53 years later, she is part of a new generation of women using those skills to make Koniakow famous far beyond Poland’s borders. Their uniquely crocheted lingerie, beautiful wedding dresses, skirts, blouses and even traditional tablecloths are enjoying a surge of popularity and elevated prices for the skilled work.

“In Koniakow almost all the women do ‘hekla,’ as we call it,” Juroszek told The Associated Press. “For us it’s a passion, for us it’s our whole life.”

Around 700 women work as lace makers in Koniakow, which is nestled high in the Beskid Mountains in southern Poland near the border with Slovakia.

Traditional needlework becomes a prized craft

The techniques have been passed down for years by Koniakow women, who were following the tradition of previous generations of Polish women who embellished bonnets worn over their hair by crocheting lace ribbons to be tied around their foreheads.

“It was a decorative element. When a woman was married, she had her own,” Juroszek said. “Later, women started making them as table decorations, like napkins, and the shape became round. And the women sold them, which was a way to earn money.”

What began more than 100 years ago simply as work to support household budgets has been transformed into a prized craft. Blouses sell for at least 3,000 to 4,000 zloty (USD 750 to USD 1,000) and wedding dress prices reach up to tens of thousands of zloty.

The steep costs are based on the amount of time the women need for their needlework, with even a simple blouse requiring several weeks.

Unlike some other traditional craftworks around the globe, crocheting lace is not fading, it’s flourishing.

Pieces are unique and often inspired by nature

Koniakow lace is known for unique patterns that are often inspired by the landscape surrounding the highland village.

“In this tiny village ... women create unique patterns from their imagination, compositions of thin threads, flowers and stars,” said Lucyna Ligocka-Kohut, president of the Koniakow Lace Foundation.

“They are surrounded by beautiful nature, so it inspires their motifs,” she added. “We have no templates, no patterns. We create everything from our imagination, and that’s why fashion houses want to work with us, because every design, every napkin, every new dress is something new for us.”

Koniakow has drawn the attention of international designers

The ladies of Koniakow say each of their lace creations is one of a kind, so it comes as no surprise that international fashion designers noticed the pieces.

Ligocka-Kohut lists brands that have been captivated by the work coming out of the mountain village including Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Magda Butrym, Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons.

“Koniakow lace has already appeared twice at Paris Fashion Week,” she said.

