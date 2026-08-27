Villages wiped out in Nepal: Aerial video shows devastating aftermath of floods; expert warns of second flood

Aerial footage from Nepal has captured the devastating aftermath of flash floods that swept through villages, roads and vital infrastructure along the country's border with China, leaving entire communities buried under mud and debris.

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At least 165 people have been killed in Nepal and Tibet, while hundreds remain missing after torrents of water and debris surged through the Bhote Kosi and Trishuli river systems.

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The disaster was triggered by a massive collapse of mud, ice and rock from the banks of the Lhende River, which flows between China and Nepal. The resulting torrent destroyed homes, bridges, roads and power infrastructure as it moved downstream.

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🚨 Nepal’s devastating floods are a warning the world cannot ignore.#WATCH Aerial footage shows the horrific aftermath as entire roads, bridges and buildings have been swallowed by floodwaters. At least 97 people have been killed, while 403 people from 27 countries remain… pic.twitter.com/TAZ3cAtQRR — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) August 26, 2026

Footage recorded during a Nepali Army rescue mission showed villages reduced to muddy remnants, with roads and buildings either swept away or buried beneath thick layers of sediment. Rescue teams have been wading through mud and sludge in search of survivors, while helicopters have evacuated people from isolated areas.

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"Entire villages and market areas have been wiped out," said David Fisher, Nepal head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Hundreds still missing

Nepalese authorities said at least 162 people had died in the country, while 403 people remained unaccounted for, including 142 Indian nationals.

Those missing also include nationals from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

Across the border in Tibet, Chinese state media reported three deaths and 265 people missing following a mudslide in the Gyirong area.

Surveillance footage from the Tibetan side showed a massive wall of mud and debris crashing into a multi-storey building as people fled. Buses and cars were swept away by the force of the floodwaters.

Expert warns of second flood

Experts have warned that the danger may not be over.

Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), warned that a blockage upstream could trigger another flood.

"With a blockage still lodged upstream on the Nepal-China border river, authorities warn a second flood may occur," Zhang told AFP.

Nepali authorities have urged people living near rivers and in other high-risk areas to relocate to safer locations while rescue and monitoring operations continue.

The warning comes as emergency crews race to locate survivors, recover bodies and assess damage in some of the hardest-hit communities.

Climate risks mount in the Himalayas

The disaster has renewed concerns over the growing risks faced by Himalayan communities as the region warms.

Monsoon rains from June to September regularly trigger floods and landslides across South Asia, while scientists have warned that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extrme weather events.

A warming Himalaya is also contributing to glacier and ice instability, increasing the potential for sudden glacial collapses, landslides and destructive floods.

Climate change cannot be blamed for every individual flood, but experts say the combination of extreme rainfall, unstable mountain slopes and rapidly changing glaciers is making communities across the Himalayas increasingly vulnerable.

With another potential flood still looming upstream, authorities face a race against time to evacuate people in danger zones and prevent further loss of life.