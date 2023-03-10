Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked for murder, terror

Lahore, March 9
The police in Lahore on Thursday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former PM Imran Khan and 400 others on charges of murder and terrorism during their clash with the police at a rally that left one activist dead and scores injured.
This is the 80th case against the ousted PM registered by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government during its 11 months of rule. The police on Wednesday allegedly killed PTI activist Ali Bilal and injured over a dozen during a crackdown outside Khan’s residence from where they were to take out a pro-judiciary rally. The police also arrested over 100 PTI workers.
The FIR said 11 police officials were injured in the clash with PTI workers who hurled stones at them. The FIR said six PTI workers also suffered injuries. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said instead of registering an FIR against the policemen for killing the PTI worker, the police booked Khan and 400 others for his murder.
Khan uploaded the “brutal torture” of PTI workers on social media and said: “They have violated our constitution, fundamental rights, and the rule of law. Innocent, unarmed PTI workers, including women, were targets of police violence and brutality with one worker murdered while in custody.” The Punjab IGP, meanwhile, formed a two-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the clash.
