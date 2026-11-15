Violence in Sheikh Hasina’s ancestral home district, Gopalganj: Bangladesh transfers DC, SP after banned Awami League rally

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 15 (ANI): Gopalganj, the home district of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has witnessed a series of incidents of violence and unrest following demonstrations by supporters of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

The district, which holds significant political importance due to its association with Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League, has recently witnessed rallies, vandalism and clashes. During one such rally, participants were reportedly seen carrying sticks and machetes. Following these developments, the Bangladesh government has transferred the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Gopalganj.

"For the past few days, leaders and activists of the Awami League have been blocking roads and holding processions in Gopalganj. Today, Sunday, they were seen holding protest marches and rallies armed with various local weapons, including logi-boitha (poles and oars) and ramdas (machetes)", the daily Prothom Alo reported.

"From the procession, a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a police box were vandalised. Leaders and activists of the party also vandalised the plaques of the July Monument and Hadi Square", the report added.

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The government has deployed six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel in Gopalganj to bring the situation under control, BGB said in a statement.

Against the backdrop of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s announcement that she would return to Bangladesh in December, Awami League activities have reportedly increased in Gopalganj.

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Bangladesh's Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman stated, "Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh through a legal process, which is the extradition treaty. However, once the stipulated time to file an appeal with the Appellate Division against the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal expires, there is no legal scope to 'condone the delay.' According to Article 47(3) of the Constitution, any person accused and convicted of crimes against humanity cannot claim fundamental rights—an amendment that was made back in 1973 during the era of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

When asked, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Aminul Islam, said, "There is a provision to file an appeal within 30 days after the publication of the verdict."

A death sentence was handed down against Sheikh Hasina on November 17, 2025. The International Crimes Tribunal-1 delivered this verdict in a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July 2024 uprising. Subsequently, the full text of the verdict in this case was published on January 13, 2026. (ANI)

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