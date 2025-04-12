Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI): Imam M Tawhidi, Senior Imam of the Global Imams Council, said that extremism and violence are not the solution of the wise.

Tawhidi, while talking to ANI about the Waqf Board in the UAE, said that some extremists tarnish the image of the people practising the religion.

"So for example, the leaders in the UAE are not just political rulers and state leaders, leaders of emirates, they're also Muslim leaders. Also leaders for the religion and the region, right, so the President, yes, he's the head of state, but he's also a representative of the religion because he's a Muslim role model who runs a Muslim majority country, so we should learn from him how Muslims should behave, how we should have a positive outlook to the future. People who live with us in society, violence is not the solution of the wise," he said.

He did not specifically spoke about the issues regarding the Waqf Amendment Act recently passed by the Parliament in India, but said that a tiny majority who attempt to tarnish the entire religion should not be given that leverage.

"Regardless of what's happening in India, I want to say something that is a fact. Islam comprises of nearly 2 billion people. It's not fair for Islam as a religion and Muslims that a few 1,000 people can tarnish the reputation of our religion, right? So the same way the extremists attempt to tarnish our reputation in the media. We have to look at the positive Muslim leaders," he said.

He added that the Waqf Board must serve humanity and the Muslims of the society.

"I believe that Waqf Board should be focused on serving Islam and Muslims and society and humanity as we have them in the UAE. Firstly, law-abiding, a positive outlook on how religious communities can operate and serve society," he said.

He added that in the UAE, Waqf Boards are legal entities and are not at loggerheads with the law.

"In the UAE, the Waqf Boards are professional entities, and they are legal in their standing in society. They are very respected and of course they manage various parts within the Muslim religious framework of the country," he said.

Tawhidi said that the Waqf Board in the UAE strive to be a role model for Muslim communities across the world.

"I believe that the Waqf boards that we have in the UAE are a role model to Waqf boards in Muslim countries and Muslim societies in countries such as India for example. So to give you a very simplified response, the UAE in all of its sectors and aspects of religious approach has been a role model, truly genuinely a role model to Muslims in the region and beyond," he said.

Tawhidi stated that the laws in the UAE are positive, and hence the law doesn't clash with Waqf Board.

"Well, the Waqf board does not oppose the law to begin with. So whatever the Waqf issues as directives, it is itself following the law. And that is the duty of Muslims and all Muslim entities in the UAE to follow the law and the law, as you can see, is a law that is very positive," he said.

He further said that in the UAE, it's not just the Muslims that are protected, but also other religious communities and places of worship.

"It embraces people, it embraces not just the Waqf Board for Muslims and also protects the temples and churches, and other places of worship, they are all embraced and protected under the law and they are served and cared for by the government. So it's one thing to take a look at only Waqf Board but there is no special treatment. Everyone has to follow them," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the Opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf Act to the Muslim community. (ANI)

