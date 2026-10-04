Violent clash erupts at protest in Western Galilee

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): A violent confrontation erupted Saturday evening at a protest junction in Kabri in Israel’s Western Galilee.

According to people at the scene, a vehicle approaching from Ma’alot stopped at the intersection, and the female driver allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk.

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Two passengers then reportedly exited the vehicle. One allegedly violently snatched an Israeli flag from a retiree, used the flagpole in an attempt to attack other protesters, and broke two additional flags. No physical injuries were reported, but the incident caused a disturbance at the scene.

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The incident occurred amid dozens of anti-government protests at intersections and roads across northern and central Israel. Organisers said the demonstrations also included memorial ceremonies for those killed on October 7.

Police did not immediately report arrests in connection with the Kabri confrontation. (ANI/TPS)

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