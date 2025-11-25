DT
Visa issues resolved, can be obtained for medical, business purposes: Afghan Minister Azizi during India visit

Visa issues resolved, can be obtained for medical, business purposes: Afghan Minister Azizi during India visit

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on Sunday announced that long-standing visa hurdles between India and Afghanistan have been resolved, allowing Afghan citizens to obtain Indian visas for both medical treatment and business purposes.

Adressing a press conference following his five-day offical visit to the country, the Afghan Minister added that the Afghan Embassy will play a key role in facilitating these services. At the same time, the Embassy of India in Kabul will also develop programs to support Afghan nationals.

"The most important issue that has arisen in the past few years is the visa issue. The visa issue, which is for business purposes, has been resolved for both nations... If any of our private sector members want to obtain a visa, the Embassy of India in Kabul will accept them. They can also obtain visas from there," he said.

"For medical purposes, too, it has been decided that the visa services will be resumed. We will try to ensure that our patients come to India for treatment and receive treatment here. Our embassy will play a major role in the facilities here, and the Embassy of India in Kabul will also develop programs for this," the Afghan Minister added.

India earlier invalidated all visas for Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover in the country back in August 2021, after the US and allied troops withdrew from the country after almost 20 years.

Azizi also highlighted improvements in banking and trade cooperation, saying minor technical issues between India and Afghanistan would be resolved.

"There are some minor issues in the banking sector. Our banks, both private and the main bank in Afghanistan, are operating transparently and efficiently for trade and business. We also maintain good relations with Central Asian countries and other banking sectors. The minor issues between India and Afghanistan will be resolved technically. Our concern was to provide more facilities in the banking sector, and it was decided from both sides that the issues should be resolved," the minister said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen the existing Joint Chamber of Commerce, expand its scope, and hold regular quarterly coordination meetings, initially online and later alternately in Kabul and New Delhi.

He also confirmed that Afghanistan's commercial attache will be stationed in India, and that India's commercial attache will be stationed in Afghanistan, aiming to resolve any private-sector-related issues through commercial assistance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

