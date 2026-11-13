"Visa matters are sovereign functions of any country or govt": MEA defends Bharat Summit visa cancellations

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has defended India's handling of international travel clearances following allegations that a large number of speakers invited to the upcoming Bharat Summit have been denied visas or had them cancelled.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to questions regarding claims that out of 315 approved speakers for the summit, as many as 115 had failed to secure visas.

The queries also touched upon concerns raised by opposition leaders, including former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor and Congress MPs, who alleged that the decision stemmed from instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Directly addressing the concerns, Jaiswal emphasised that the issuance and denial of visas are strictly within national jurisdiction.

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"I would like to say—and all of you are aware—that visa matters are sovereign functions of any country or any government. So that is what I have to say," Jaiswal stated.

Reiterating the stance in Hindi, he added, "As you are aware, all matters related to visas fall within the domain of sovereign functions for any nation, any country, or any government."

This comes amid a major political flashpoint surrounding the two-day international conclave (November 13–14) organised by the Congress and the Telangana government in Hyderabad.

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Party leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, have alleged that roughly 115 of the 315 foreign speakers invited to the summit, including Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, were denied entry into India or had their visas revoked at the last minute by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, despite having received prior political clearance from the MEA.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed concern over alleged visa denials and category discrepancies faced by international delegates attending the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, stating that a panel he was moderating on the global economy had to be delayed to verify the visa status of a participant from the United Kingdom.

Hooda said blocking or questioning the participation of foreign invitees was "unfortunate" in a democratic country governed by the Constitution, adding that international exchanges of ideas should not be viewed through a political lens.

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Telangana Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Minister Mohd Azharuddin on Friday expressed satisfaction over the opening day of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, noting that the event saw extensive discussions concerning the Indian diaspora and praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's initiative behind the international forum.

The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers, and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and progressive politics. Alongside Gaurav Gogoi, senior leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Salman Khurshid, and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the deliberations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, has launched a sharp counter-offensive, branding the conclave an "anti-Bharat summit" and accusing the Congress of platforming foreign networks hostile to India's interests. (ANI)

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