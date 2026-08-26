"Visas are not stopped; they will be rescheduled": Akshar Travels owner Manish Sharma

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], August 26 (ANI): Addressing concerns over the sudden worldwide hold on US visa appointments, Akshar Travels owner Manish Sharma clarified that the suspension is entirely temporary and driven by a simultaneous global training session for all consular officers on a new visa processing system.

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Addressing the impact of the sudden freeze, Sharma explained that those who have already secured visa appointments will have their dates rescheduled.

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"Those who have taken visa appointments will be rescheduled, and their dates will be changed. They will be provided with full details shortly," Sharma told ANI, adding, "This is a temporary part of the training session, which is why it's currently on hold. Visas are not stopped; they will be rescheduled."

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Emphasising the deep-rooted ties between the regions, Sharma noted that travel between India and America forms an integral part of both social and economic systems.

"Gujarat and India are connected with America socially, religiously, and economically. So, the coming and going between the two countries for visas is in some way a part of the economic and social systems of both nations, so it's impossible for it to stop," he said.

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He further added, "Also, because they are upgrading the visas, it will be very good for the people of the country in the future. Those who are eligible will be able to get visas easily, and their travel to and from America will be easier."

While acknowledging that a simultaneous, worldwide training program for all consulates is unprecedented in his experience, Sharma expects normalisation within a couple of weeks given the heavy commercial and social interdependency between India and the United States.

"As far as I know, this is the first time a training session is happening for all consulators simultaneously," Sharma remarked, noting that the training period is unlikely to exceed 10 to 15 days because "billions of dollars worth of business, social systems are also connected."

This comes as the US has paused visa appointments for applicants worldwide as President Donald Trump steps up his immigration crackdown during his second term in the White House, Reuters reported on Tuesday (local time).

A US State Department spokesperson stated that the department had launched a global training initiative across all US embassies and consulates worldwide, adding that visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, according to the report.

Meanwhile, applicants with interviews already scheduled were emailed that their appointments had been cancelled and that they would be informed of a new date and time, The Financial Times reported.

The State Department has not provided a timeline for when the interviews will resume or when fresh appointment dates will be issued, FT reported.

The latest move comes as Trump's second administration intensifies its immigration enforcement agenda, which has included tougher scrutiny of visa and green-card applicants, an aggressive deportation campaign, and an overhaul of refugee admissions. (ANI)

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