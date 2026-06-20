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Home / World / Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as India's next envoy to Slovakia

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as India's next envoy to Slovakia

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) Vishvas Vidu Sapkal has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Slovakia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

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Sapkal, an IFS officer of the 1998 batch, is expected to take up the assignment shortly. He is presently serving as India's Ambassador to Peru.

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In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, "Shri Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic."

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"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

In his previous assignments, Sapkal served as High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, and Consul General of India in Russia's Petersburg. He has also served in different capacities in Russia, Armenia, Egypt and the US.

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He has done special assignments at India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) as Director in New Delhi in November 2015, Chief Coordinator for the 12th World Hindi Conference, Fiji in February 2023, Chief Liaison Officer - 3rd Summit of "Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in Papua New Guinea in May 2023.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, Sapkal had worked in Northern Division, MER Division and Finance Division in various capacities. He was Joint Secretary (BIMSTEC, SAARC and NALANDA) in May-November 2019. He was Joint Secretary (South) from November 2019- June 2023. He also worked as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) from August 2021 to January 2022. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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