"Visit has opened new avenues for cooperation": PM Modi concludes 3-day Indonesia visit

Yogyakarta [Indonesia], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said his 3-day visit to Indonesia from July 6-8 had "opened new avenues for cooperation" across key sectors, including defence, maritime collaboration, artificial intelligence and digital innovation, as he concluded his trip to the Southeast Asian nation.

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In a post on X, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the visit and thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and the people of Indonesia for their warm hospitality.

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As I conclude my visit to Indonesia, I leave with immense satisfaction at the outcomes achieved as far as the future of our partnership is concerned. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia and to President Prabowo Subianto for his exceptional warmth and… pic.twitter.com/LUekSDV1jE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026

"As I conclude my visit to Indonesia, I leave with immense satisfaction at the outcomes achieved as far as the future of our partnership is concerned. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Indonesia and to President Prabowo Subianto for his exceptional warmth and personal commitment to taking India-Indonesia relations to new heights," the Prime Minister said.

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PM Modi said the visit had strengthened bilateral ties by expanding cooperation in several strategic and emerging sectors. "This visit has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building," he said.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's departure to Australia, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally saw him off.

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Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated the restoration and conservation work at the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compounds in Yogyakarta with President Prabowo.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto holding wide-ranging talks covering political, defence, economic, technological and regional cooperation during PM Modi's state visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

According to the joint statement, Prime Minister Modi's July 6-8 state visit marked an important milestone in bilateral ties following President Prabowo's visit to India as Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations in January 2025. The leaders agreed to hold regular summit meetings, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, while strengthening existing bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The two leaders held bilateral talks in Jakarta, addressed a broad range of issues and witnessed the exchange of several agreements. Prime Minister Modi also addressed the Indonesian Parliament and attended a reception hosted by the Indian community.

On defence and maritime cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding defence ties, including regular dialogues, joint military exercises, staff talks, defence research, co-production of new defence technologies, hydrography, peacekeeping, information sharing and defence industrial cooperation. They welcomed the elevation of defence cooperation through collaboration on the BrahMos missile system and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement.

The leaders also agreed to deepen maritime cooperation in maritime domain awareness, coastal surveillance, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, pollution control and search and rescue. They welcomed the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation, the implementing arrangement between Indonesia's BAKAMLA and the Indian Coast Guard, and Indonesia's deployment of an International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.

On counter-terrorism, both leaders "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations" and called for decisive international efforts to combat terrorism. They also called for action against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities listed by the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee. The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, countering terror financing, cyber security, organised crime and preventing misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists.

In the economic sphere, the leaders highlighted trade and investment as a key pillar of bilateral ties and emphasised the need for an early conclusion of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in finance, digital economy, critical minerals and resilient supply chains.

The two countries welcomed agreements on minerals and steel supply chains, including a strategic joint venture between Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and PT Krakatau Steel to explore establishing a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia. They also noted progress on local currency transactions between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia to facilitate bilateral trade and investment.

The leaders reaffirmed cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food security, energy and fertilisers. They welcomed agreements on professional health workforce development and medical products regulation, while agreeing to strengthen collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, LNG, bioenergy and energy efficiency.

Both countries also agreed to improve maritime and air connectivity, welcomed India's interest in partnering in the integrated development of Sabang Port and noted that the project could strengthen connectivity between India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia's Sumatra region. They also welcomed Indonesia's Open Network initiative based on India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture, progress on cross-border QR payment linkage and an MoU on telecommunications technologies and services.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Prabowo for the warm hospitality extended during the visit and invited the Indonesian President to visit India at a mutually convenient time, a statement added.

Meanwhile, during the community event, members of the Indian diaspora hailed PM Modi's visit and the outcomes of his discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. (ANI)

One member of the Indian diaspora said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto share a very good friendship. The environment was historic today, and many MoUs were signed between the two countries, which will strengthen our relations."

A young member of the Indian diaspora also praised the speeches delivered by the two leaders. "Even though PM Modi's speech was pretty long, it was still really good. When I listened to the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto's speech, it was actually not how I expected. I expected it to be very formal, but it's actually funny, and I really liked his speech," the young attendee said. (ANI)

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