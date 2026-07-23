"Visit marks important milestone": President Murmu arrives in Romania on State Visit

Bucharest [Romania], July 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday as part of her three-nation State Visit in Eastern Europe, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) calling the visit "an important milestone" in further strengthening the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

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President Murmu was received at the airport by Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana-Silvia Toiu.

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In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Bucharest on a State Visit to Romania. She was warmly received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Oana-Silvia Toiu of Romania at the airport."

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President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Bucharest on a State Visit to Romania. She was warmly received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Oana-Silvia Țoiu of Romania at the airport. The visit marks an important milestone in further strengthening the longstanding and… pic.twitter.com/Bnt3aBcAEY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 23, 2026

Highlighting the significance of the visit, he added, "The visit marks an important milestone in further strengthening the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between India and Romania."

According to the MEA, Romania is President Murmu's final stop of her three-nation visit. The visit by the President from July 23 to 25 is at the invitation of Romania's President Nicusor Dan. The visit will be the first by an Indian President to Romania in over three decades.

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In Romania, the President will meet President Nicusor Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu and members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. She will also address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with members of the Indian community.

Highlighting Romania's significance, the MEA said, "Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, bilateral economic partnership would strengthen further in the coming years."

Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu, along with her North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, visited the Memorial House of Mother Teresa in Skopje to pay tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The two leaders visited the memorial in the capital city, honouring Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje in 1910 and resided there until 1928.

Continuing their joint cultural engagements in the capital, President Murmu and her counterpart Siljanovska-Davkova also jointly unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum.

Highlighting the significance of the unveiling, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X, "The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity."

These commemorative events followed a series of high-level bilateral and parliamentary engagements held as part of the Indian Head of State's official itinerary in Skopje. (ANI)

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