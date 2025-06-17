Zagreb [Croatia], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Croatia will play a crucial role in securing a favourable Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union as well as enhanced trade between India and Croatia, said Ambassador of India to Croatia, Arun Goel, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of the PM's first-ever visit to Croatia, Goel said the visit can be seen as a pivotal step in strengthening India's engagement with EU partners.

Goel, noting the imbalance in bilateral trade between the two nations, stated that the scope of growth in trade in both directions was immense.

"If we look at the current trade numbers between India and Croatia, it is growing year to year; as of today, Croatian exports are something like USD 27 billion, and they are exporting to India just USD 70 million, which is 0.26 per cent. Croatia is importing goods and services worth USD 47 billion, and they are importing from India just USD 380 million, which is 0.67 per cent. The scope of growth in trade in both directions between India and Croatia is immense," he said.

Goel pointed out that as India, currently the fourth-largest economy globally, aims to become the third-largest, increasing exports to the EU is crucial.

"Croatia has been a member of the EU since 2013 and a member of the Eurozone since 2023. So this visit will help us find a partner through whom we'll be able to find a more balanced and favourable FTA with the EU," he added.

Goel highlighted the PM's visit, which includes bilateral discussions with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, a visit to the Homeland Memorial, and a walk to connect with the public, is expected to elevate the bilateral relationship.

The Ambassador revealed that four agreements will be signed during the visit, covering agriculture and allied activities, science and technology, cultural exchange, and the extension of the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb.

"One is the agreement on agriculture and allied activities, wherein as many as 30 areas of cooperation have been identified. Then a programme of cooperation in science and technology is being signed where both countries in all the areas of science and technology will identify joint projects and joint research projects. Cultural exchange programme is being extended for five more years, and then the extension of the already ongoing Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb," he detailed, highlighting opportunities in emerging technologies, maritime research, and cultural heritage.

Goel also underscored the significance of PM Modi's visit as a global leadership gesture, noting the enthusiasm among the Croatian diaspora.

"There are 38 million Croatians in the country and about 4 million Croatians outside Croatia living in the US, Australia, Germany, and so on. They look at this first visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, not merely as a visit by India's Prime Minister, but a visit by a global leader because they consider Narendra Modi Ji, who in the present unstable times is considered by them as a pillar to bring about global peace," he said.

Additionally, Goel highlighted specific sectors where India and Croatia are likely to deepen collaboration, particularly in the influx of Indian workers to Croatia.

"Till about three years ago, we had less than 100 Indians in Croatia. In the last three years, because of the demographic complementarity, a number of Indian workers have come here. They are very happy to be here. They feel absolutely safe to be here. That's very important, and Croatians consider Indians as hard-working, skilled, reliable, peace-loving people who are adding to their economy," he noted, indicating a positive trend that is expected to grow as Croatia's economy expands.

PM Modi will be visiting the European nation in the final leg of his three-nation tour at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, on June 18.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union. (ANI)

