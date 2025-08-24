Visiting Vietnam VP holds bilateral talks with Nepali counterpart in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 (ANI): Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is on a three-day official visit to Nepal, met her Nepali counterpart Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Xuan is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Vice President Yadav. Later in the day, she will hold a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his office, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During her talks with Yadav, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal.

Later in the evening, the visiting Vice President will also be attending a special event marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam.

The visit, which began on Saturday, is considered significant as it marks the first high-level visit from Vietnam to Nepal. Upon her arrival, Xuan also met Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who suggested starting direct flights from Vietnam to Nepal's international airports in Pokhara and Bhairahawa to boost tourism. The proposal is expected to be further discussed during today's meetings with Prime Minister Oli.

On Monday, Vice President Xuan is scheduled to meet President Ram Chandra Paudel and visit key heritage sites, including Patan Durbar Square and Swayambhunath Stupa, before returning home.

The visit carries special significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam.

Nepal and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1995. The two nations have recorded annual turnover below 100 million USD.

The two countries have also engaged in investment cooperation, most notably in hydropower. Vietnam's Song Da Corporation has partnered with Nepal's Kalika Group to construct the Tanahu hydropower dam on the Seti River. (ANI)

