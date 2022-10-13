Vladimir Putin offers to resume gas supplies via Nord 2

Moscow, October 12

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin.

German officials have said Russia halted supplies through the Nord Stream 1 as a political gambit and questioned why supplies through Nord Stream 2 would be any more reliable.

Natural gas powers factories, heats homes and generates electricity, and despite Russia's reductions, Europe has been able to bring its gas storage to 90 per cent full for winter by securing other supplies.

Natural gas prices have fallen markedly from August peaks, but are still 80 per cent higher than they were a year ago.

Worries about the security of energy supplies heightened on Wednesday when a leak in Poland on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia reduced the flow of oil to Germany. Poland said the leak was probably caused by an accident but it came as European Union nations are seeking to wean themselves off a reliance on Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine in February. The Nord Stream gas link to Germany is now out of action after a leak last month that both Russia and the West have blamed on sabotage, without identifying who was behind it. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin charged that the US was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service. The US has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin. — AP

‘Europe to blame for energy crisis’

Warsaw: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Europe was to blame for its energy crisis with policies that starved the oil and gas industry of investment and said price caps would make it worse, as EU states tried to forge a deal on ways to contain soaring energy costs. Reuters

Ukraine’s n-plant loses external power

Kyiv: Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday, calling it a “deeply worrying development.” The warning from International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi came amid a flurry of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine. AP