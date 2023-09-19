Vlodomyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden to speak at UN General Debate

New Delhi, September 18
The marquee session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on Monday with the Sustainable Development Goals summit that will review the progress of the 17 goals as well as review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
But more important will be the speeches by world leaders, including by Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 26.
While the leaders of Russia, France, the UK and China, besides PM Narendra Modi are giving the high-level segment of the session a miss, the Brazilian and US Presidents are expected to attend.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...