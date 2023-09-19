Vlodomyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden to speak at UN General Debate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

The marquee session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on Monday with the Sustainable Development Goals summit that will review the progress of the 17 goals as well as review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

But more important will be the speeches by world leaders, including by Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 26.

While the leaders of Russia, France, the UK and China, besides PM Narendra Modi are giving the high-level segment of the session a miss, the Brazilian and US Presidents are expected to attend.

