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Home / World / 'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' raises alarm over mounting enforced disappearances in Balochistan

'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' raises alarm over mounting enforced disappearances in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Families in Quetta and Hub have renewed demands for the recovery of six men they say have been forcibly disappeared, as the protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club entered its 6,382nd consecutive day. Relatives of the missing men joined the camp, seeking information about their family members and demanding their safe return, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Saira Baloch, sister of Asif Baloch and Rasheed Baloch and mother of Mahmood Ali Langove, said more than eight years had passed since her brothers disappeared. She noted that other people detained alongside them had since returned. Saira called for their immediate release, or for any allegations against them to be presented before a court in accordance with legal procedures. Mahmood’s mother said her son had been missing for around two and a half years despite repeated approaches to authorities and the VBMP camp.

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VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch said the government had a constitutional obligation to provide families with information and take concrete measures to end their prolonged suffering. The family of Qadir Bakhsh also held a press conference at the camp, alleging that Pakistani forces detained him near BC Camp on RCD Road on September 6 while he was travelling from Baghbana to Khuzdar. His whereabouts have remained unknown, the family said.

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The family alleged that repeated appeals to police, administration and other authorities had failed to produce information about his detention or condition. They demanded that he either be released or produced before a court, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the family of Junaid Hameed renewed its appeal for the recovery of Junaid and his brother Yasir Hameed. Junaid disappeared two years ago after armed men allegedly abducted him near Shah Pump in Bhawani, Hub. Yasir reportedly disappeared days later from a relative’s residence in Kalat, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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