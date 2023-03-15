 Volatile political situation in Pakistan delaying IMF deal: Report : The Tribune India

Volatile political situation in Pakistan delaying IMF deal: Report

Pakistan and IMF have been negotiating the resumption of an installed USD 7 billion IMF programme for months

Volatile political situation in Pakistan delaying IMF deal: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington/Islamabad, March 15

The current volatile political situation in Pakistan has become a factor in delaying a much-needed deal with the Washington-based IMF that may stabilise the cash-strapped country’s economy, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits. The country is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The funds are part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

Quoting diplomatic sources, the Dawn newspaper reported that global lenders, particularly the IMF, are seeking assurances from Pakistan that the future political setup in the country will respect any deal they sign with Islamabad.

Pakistan and the IMF have been negotiating the resumption of an installed USD 7 billion IMF programme for months but have yet to reach an agreement.

Last week, Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told reporters that an agreement was likely in the next few days, though Pakistan has missed such timelines in the past as well.

Pakistan has already implemented a series of policy measures that the IMF suggested, including increased taxes, higher energy prices and rising interest rates to the highest in 25 years.

But two major issues remain unresolved: financial and political assurances. The IMF wants Pakistan to show that it can raise enough financial resources to narrow its balance of payments gap.

Since the IMF only provides a part of the loan a borrower needs, it requires the borrower to show that it has pledges from other lenders to bridge the gap.

According to diplomatic sources, China, Saudi Arabia, and other partners have offered help, but the IMF thinks it is insufficient. The government of Pakistan says that the gap is USD 5 billion, but the IMF believes Pakistan needs USD 7 billion.

The IMF also needs the assurance that the government in Islamabad signing the deal can implement it.

But the expected elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province, and the possibility of the national elections soon after, have persuaded the IMF to think that the present government may or may not be there to implement the deal it signs.

Elections in the Punjab province are scheduled to be held on April 30 while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor proposed to hold elections in the province on May 28.

“That’s why the IMF would also need an assurance from the opposition forces, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), that they will respect the deal too if they replace the present government,” one of the sources told the newspaper.

“Although the future government is most likely to fulfil the pledges made by the present government, the opposition may not want to make things easier for the government by offering a pledge at this stage,” the source added.

“In such a situation, the IMF usually approaches the opposition, and may contact Imran Khan too.”

“The IMF cannot send papers to the board for closing the deal until these two things — financial and political assurances — are cleared,” the report added.

“Yes, it is right that the IMF and Pakistan are close to finalising the deal, but it is difficult to say when they will sign it,” the source added.

Separately, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome wished for a deal between Pakistan and the IMF assuring Washington’s willingness to support the country in its efforts to resume a stalled bailout programme.

Blome also indicated that the IMF bailout package for Islamabad will take its final shape in a couple of days.

“The United States is ready to cooperate with Pakistan to help on the issue,” Blome said while speaking to journalists at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The envoy also expressed Washington’s willingness to help Islamabad with the ongoing challenge of terrorism.

Political crisis prevails in Pakistan, following months of unrest since the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April.

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between police and Khan’s supporters. PTI workers and police clashed in Lahore’s Zaman Park area after a contingent of the Islamabad police, along with armoured vehicles, reached party chief Khan’s Lahore home to arrest him after a non-bailable warrant was issued in the ongoing Toshakhana (gift depository) case against him.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

2
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

3
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

6
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

7
Chandigarh

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

8
Chandigarh

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

9
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

10
Punjab

Why no full-time DGP, Centre asks Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...

Delhi court gives bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

The court posts the matter for March 29

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...

A day after Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Moosewala’s parents are reportedly annoyed over the telecast...


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

Amritsar Police issue route plan for G-20 Summit

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Chandigarh's Sector 46 market

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Delhi Government’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed