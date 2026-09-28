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Home / World / Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for 3rd day in a row

Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for 3rd day in a row

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania

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Reuters
Milan, Updated At : 01:24 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Smoke billows from Mount Etna volcano, Italy. AP/PTI (File photo)
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Flights at Italy's Catania airport will remain suspended on Monday for a third consecutive day after volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupted operations, the Sicilian airport's operator said.

All flight operations at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Monday, according to an updated notice from operator SAC.

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Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before traveling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

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Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season this summer.

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