Home / World / Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater

Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Fukuoka [Japan] August 28 (ANI/WAM): Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 metres above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption sent volcanic material 5,000 metres above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.

The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

