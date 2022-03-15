Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address US Congress

Washington, March 14
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak to members of the House and Senate on Wednesday, the Democratic leaders announced. The event will be livestreamed for the public.
“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement on Monday.
The address comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. “The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression,” the leaders said. — AP
