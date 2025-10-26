DT
PT
VP attends swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of Seychelles

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Victoria [Seychelles], October 26 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of Seychelles.

Radhakrishnan conveyed greetings on behalf of India.

In a post on X, the VP said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of H. E. Dr. Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India."

Radhakrishnan said that India's presence in Seychelles for the swearing-in of the new government is a testament to New Delhi's steadfast support for the people of Seychelles, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Radhakrishnan, while addressing the Indian diaspora, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR--Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions--reflects India's shared commitment to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean.

In a post on X, the VP's Office said, "Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, Hon'ble Vice-President Shri CP Radhakrishnan said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of MAHASAGAR--Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions--reflects our shared commitment to a free, open & secure Indian Ocean. The Vice-President stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision and the priorities of the Global South."

"Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said his presence in Seychelles for the swearing-in of the new President and Government, representing India, underscores India's steadfast support for the people of Seychelles--reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations," he added.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan held talks with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The two reflected on historical ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X, the VP said, "Hon'ble Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan met Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The leaders reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

