Home / World / VP Radhakrishnan holds talks with Mauritius PM in Seychelles, reflects on historical ties with nation

ANI
Updated At : 07:50 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Victoria [Seychelles], October 26 (ANI): Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday held talks with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles.

The two reflected on historical ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X, the VP said, "Hon'ble Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan met Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The leaders reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations."

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1982438429435568218

Ahead of Radhakrishnan's address to the Indian community in Victoria, the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement.

The diaspora members hailed the visit as a show of strong India-Seychelles ties.

Sunil, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "It is a great occasion... This shows the strength of the relationship between the two countries."

Another member of the Indian diaspora expressed his excitement to ANI, "All of us are very happy... We all welcome him wholeheartedly... All of us will participate in this session..."

Divya Pillay, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "We are all excited upon his arrival. Some years ago, PM Modi was here as well. This visit is a motivation that we can't explain. Their presence strengthens India-Seychelles ties as well. We look forward to meeting him..."

Hetal Shah, a member of the Indian diaspora, told ANI, "We are very excited and hopefully, this visit will enhance the relations between India and Seychelles."

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan on Sunday arrived in Seychelles for a two-day official visit, during which he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Patrick Herminie as well as addressing the Indian community there.

His arrival was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X, stating that Vice President Radhakrishnan began his visit by addressing the Indian community there, followed by attending the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect.

This is the Vice-President's first overseas trip since assuming office in September 2025.

"Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan has arrived in Seychelles on a 2-day visit. VP's series of engagements begin with an address to the Indian community followed by attending the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Mr. Patrick Herminie," the MEA stated in its post.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1982384464706912737

Prior to his departure, the MEA noted how the visit would add further momentum to the India-Seychelles ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

