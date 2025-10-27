VP Radhakrishnan meets Seychelles President Herminie, reaffirms commitment to peace and prosperity in Indian Ocean Region

Victoria [Seychelles], October 27 (ANI): Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called on President Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles at the State House, where he "wished him success for a fruitful and successful tenure."

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia called on President Dr. Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles, today at the State House."

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan @VPIndia called on President Dr. Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles, today at the State House. VP wished him success for a fruitful and successful tenure. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Seychelles bilateral… pic.twitter.com/YTq4fR2FZr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 27, 2025

He added that "both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Seychelles bilateral partnership and reaffirmed shared vision for peace, stability & prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South."

The meeting followed Radhakrishnan's attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of Seychelles on Sunday, where he conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government and people of India.

In a post on X, the Vice-President said, "Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of H. E. Dr. Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India."

Radhakrishnan noted that India's presence at the ceremony was a testament to New Delhi's steadfast support for the people of Seychelles, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, the Vice-President underscored the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR--Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions--which, he said, "reflects our shared commitment to a free, open & secure Indian Ocean."

"The Vice-President stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision and the priorities of the Global South," the VP's Office added in a post on X.

Earlier during his visit, Radhakrishnan also held talks with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles.

The leaders "reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture" and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations. (ANI)

