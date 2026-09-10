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Home / World / VP Radhakrishnan, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V reaffirm need to eradicate radicalisation, dialogue path to peace during talks

VP Radhakrishnan, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V reaffirm need to eradicate radicalisation, dialogue path to peace during talks

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ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on Thursday reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity during their meeting at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting took place during Prince Rahim Aga Khan V's week-long visit to India, his first visit to the country since he assumed the position of the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

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In a post on X, the Vice-President said that the two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network's (AKDN) contributions to social and community development, including water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, and education.

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The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in areas including sports and education, adding a wider development dimension to the engagement.

"HH Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri CP Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. The two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development, and appreciated its impactful initiatives in East Africa and Afghanistan. They also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in sectors such as sports and education. Both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity," the post read.

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The meeting comes a day after Prince Rahim arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for his maiden visit to India since succeeding his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community in February 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V and discussed ways to further strengthen India's partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network across a range of sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled the contributions of the late Aga Khan IV to development efforts and discussed cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth, and women's empowerment.

“Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV, and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth, and women empowerment," the post read.

The engagements underline the longstanding development partnership between India and the Aga Khan Development Network, with the current visit providing an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prince Rahim's visit, which continues through September 15, provides an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network, particularly in social development and heritage preservation.

The visit is also expected to explore possibilities for expanding joint efforts in community initiatives and broader development programmes.

As part of his itinerary, Prince Rahim is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Beyond New Delhi, he will travel to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to visit various community and development projects operated by the Aga Khan Development Network.

The MEA has highlighted the significance of the visit as Prince Rahim's first trip to India since becoming the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Prince Rahim assumed the position in February 2025 following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with the succession traditions of the Shia Imami Ismaili community. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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