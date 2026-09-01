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Home / World / VP Radhakrishnan visits Norwegian Embassy, offers condolences on King Harald V's death

VP Radhakrishnan visits Norwegian Embassy, offers condolences on King Harald V's death

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday to offer condolences following the passing of Norway's King Harald V.

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During his visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan inscribed his thoughts in the condolence book, remembered King Harald V's dedicated service to Norway, and acknowledged his role in fostering bilateral relations. He additionally conversed with Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, at the embassy premises.

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The Vice President's Office posted on X, "Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi today and expressed his condolences on the passing away of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. He also signed the Condolence Book, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of Norway on behalf of the Government and people of Bharat."

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The office further added on X, "He recalled with deep respect the late King's dedicated service to Norway and his contribution to strengthening India-Norway relations, helping transform the longstanding friendship into a modern economic partnership. The Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, and other Embassy officials were also present during the visit."

During the preceding week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow regarding the death of Norway's King Harald V while conveying condolences to the royal family and citizens of the nation.

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PM Modi looked back fondly on his interaction with King Harald V during a two-day trip to Norway conducted in May, when the Norwegian monarch bestowed upon PM Modi the nation's premier distinction, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit'.

PM Modi posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway."

As announced via an official statement issued by the Royal House of Norway, King Harald V breathed his last at the age of 89 years on August 28. The statement detailed that he passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am local time on August 28.

Born on February 21, 1937, Harald ascended to the throne in 1991 following the demise of his father, King Olav V. Under the established succession rules of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon, aged 53 years, immediately assumed the throne to serve as the nation's new monarch. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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