Wait for US visitor's visa shortened

PTI

Washington, March 29

The wait time for a US visitor’s visa interview in India has been reduced by 60 per cent this year, a senior official has said, attributing it to the slew of measures taken by the Biden administration, including opening more diplomatic missions in India and abroad to process these applications.

There have been growing concerns in India over the long waiting period for first time visa applicants, especially for those applying under B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories.