Wales health board to hire Indian nurses

PTI

london: A local health board in Wales is planning to hire around 900 nurses from overseas over the next four years, with many of these nurses coming from Kerala. According to BBC, Swansea Bay University Health Board of the National Health Service Wales will get a total of 350 overseas nurses in the current financial year. pti

Richard Verma Deputy Secretary of State

washington: Former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma has been sworn in as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, making him the highest-ranking Indian-American ever in the State Department. “An honour to return to the State Department,” Verma said in a tweet on Wednesday. pti

Anti-terrorism Bill delayed in Sri Lanka

colombo: Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on Thursday announced that the tabling of the new anti-terrorism Bill that would replace a draconian counter-terrorism law in parliament would be delayed further. The new Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) will replace the much-maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) of 1979.