Wang meets Putin, vows support

Moscow, February 22
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings in Moscow closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
Putin made big mistake, says biden on n-arms treaty
- US President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO’s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security
- President Biden’s meet comes after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty
- “He made a big mistake,” Biden said of Putin’s decision to back away from the nuclear arms control treaty
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks in the Kremlin on Wednesday, Yi told Putin that relations between Beijing and Moscow could not be influenced by other countries, in remarks broadcast on Russian state TV.
“The Chinese side will, as in the past, firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis,” TASS quoted Yi as saying.
Presdient Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to deepening the partnership between the two countries.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the US are also under serious strain. Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington.
Wang also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov noted that “our ties have developed dynamically, and in the global arena we have shown the readiness to speak in defence of each other’s interests.” Wang underlined Beijing’s focus on deepening ties with Russia — a relationship it says has “no limits.” China has pointedly refused to criticise Russia, echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO are to blame. — AP
