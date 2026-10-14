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Home / World / "Want to make sure communities are safe": Canadian Minister Sidhu on security dialogue with India amid Khalistani extremism concerns

"Want to make sure communities are safe": Canadian Minister Sidhu on security dialogue with India amid Khalistani extremism concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 11:01 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, on Wednesday said Ottawa was committed to ensuring community safety and maintaining dialogue with India on security and law enforcement issues amid concerns over Khalistani extremism.

Speaking to ANI here, Sidhu said both countries were continuing discussions at various levels to address security concerns and stressed that peaceful protests must not involve violence.

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“What I would say is that a law enforcement dialogue is happening between both countries. As I said last week, a security dialogue took place between the highest authorities. We want to make sure that our communities are kept safe,” Sidhu said.

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Referring to protests in both countries, the Canadian minister said demonstrations were an essential part of a mature democracy but should remain peaceful.

“In a mature democracy, you welcome protests, but without the use of violence. That's very important in Canada. You are allowed to protest,” he said.

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Sidhu also emphasised the Canadian government's commitment to national unity and the safety of communities, adding that Ottawa would continue engaging with New Delhi on these matters.

“We are a government that truly believes a united Canada is the best Canada, one that can work for everybody. Of course, we want to continue keeping our communities safe, and we'll continue having that dialogue,” he said.

His remarks come as India and Canada seek to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation on security and law enforcement following a period of strained ties.

On October 8, the two countries agreed to deepen coordination in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, extortion and the extradition of criminal offenders, according to a joint statement issued after the India-Canada National Security Adviser-level Security Dialogue.

The meeting was held in New Delhi following a visit by David Morrison, Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, from October 5 to 7, at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

During the dialogue, both sides reviewed progress under their shared Security Work Plan, concluded in February 2026, and agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms and information-sharing on matters of mutual concern.

They also discussed exploring structured dialogues on cybersecurity and economic security, while reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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