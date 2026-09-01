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Home / World / Want to strengthen people-to-people ties, will not comment on Bangladesh's internal politics: India's High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi

Want to strengthen people-to-people ties, will not comment on Bangladesh's internal politics: India's High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 1 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives of Bangladesh, Abdul Moyeen Khan on Tuesday and discussed deepening of people-to-people ties between the two countries.

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Minister of State Mir Shahe Alam also attended the meeting.

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Talking to reporters later, Trivedi said India will not comment on Bangladesh's internal affairs.

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"I don't want to say anything about Bangladesh's internal politics. We shouldn't say anything either. The people of the country will understand best. The elected government will know best what's good for the people," he said.

High Commissioner conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of the 48th Founding Day of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

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"Today is the founding anniversary of the BNP, and on this occasion, I congratulate the BNP as well as all the members of the party", he said.

The discussions focused on deepening the people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh. They also discussed ways to strengthen the local government structures, which is a shared priority of the two democracies.

"We want (to strengthen) people-to-people relations. I want that too. And if I'm not around, the person who takes my place will want that too. And in Delhi, your representative wants the same thing. Whatever decisions we make affect ordinary people. Whatever benefits ordinary people, that is our responsibility", Trivedi said.

"We share a dream, we even share borders, so our responsibility increases. As neighbours, that responsibility becomes even greater. I always say, we're equals. No one is big, no one is small," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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