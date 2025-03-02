"War appears absurd": Pope Francis makes poignant plea for peace from hospital

Vatican City, March 2 (ANI): In a heartfelt address from his hospital bed, Pope Francis has made a passionate plea for peace, describing war as "absurd," according to the Holy See Press Office release.

Pope Francis made a poignant plea for peace, specifically mentioning several conflict-ridden regions around the world. He urged the faithful to pray for Ukraine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Kivu, Palestine and Israel.

In an Angelus address prepared by Pope Francis while he continues his hospital treatment and published by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope thanked the faithful for their closeness in his moment of "frailty." He urged them to continue praying for peace in the world, just as they pray for him.

Expressing his gratitude for the faithful's prayers and support, Pope Francis urged them to continue praying for peace in the world and called for special prayers for these conflict-torn regions: Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu.

"From here, war appears even more absurd," he said, calling in particular for prayers for "tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu," Vatican News quoted a statement published by the Holy See Press Office.

Ukraine has been embroiled in a devastating conflict with Russia since 2014. Palestine and Israel, where tensions and violence have persisted for decades. Lebanon has faced numerous challenges, including prolonged economic and ongoing refugee crises. Myanmar, where the military has been engaged in a brutal crackdown on civilians since the 2021 coup. Sudan has been plagued by civil war, poverty, and humanitarian crises, while Kivu, a region in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been ravaged by armed conflict, displacement, and human rights abuses.

By highlighting these specific regions, Pope Francis brought attention to the urgent need for peace, reconciliation, and humanitarian support in these areas.

The Pope also reflected on his own illness, saying it has taught him to trust in the Lord and share in the suffering of others. He expressed his appreciation for his medical care and acknowledged the hidden graces within his illness.

The Pope also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals "for the attention with which they are taking care of me" and reflected on the hidden grace within his illness.

"It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people," he said, as per Vatican News.

Pope Francis went on to emphasise the importance of fraternal correction, encouraging the faithful to examine their own lives and how they look at others.

Pope explained that Jesus asks us "to train our eyes to observe the world well and to judge our neighbour with charity." He emphasised that only a gaze of care, rather than condemnation, allows fraternal correction to be a true virtue. "Because if it is not fraternal, it is not correction!" he added.

Pope then invited the faithful to examine their own lives: "How do I look at other people, who are my brothers and sisters? And how do I feel looked at by others? Do my words have a good flavour, or are they imbued with bitterness and vanity?"

The Pope concluded his address by expressing his deep gratitude for the prayers and affection of the faithful worldwide.

"I feel all your affection and closeness, and at this particular time, I feel as if I am 'carried' and supported by all God's people. Thank you all!", said the Pope.

Pope Francis was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia. His current hospitalization is his fourth, and now longest, stay since he became pope in 2013, as per CNN. (ANI)

