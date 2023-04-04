War blogger killed in blast, Kremlin blames Ukraine

Moscow, April 3
Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of organising the murder of a prominent war blogger in a St Petersburg cafe and arrested a young Russian woman, Darya Trepova, who was shown in a police video admitting planting the bomb that killed him and injured over 30 others.
Ukraine blamed “domestic terrorism” for the murder of Maxim Fomin, a Russian blogger, who called himself Vladlen Tatarsky. — Reuters
