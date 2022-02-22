War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin does not say if troops are on the move, and it casts the order as an effort to ‘maintain peace’

Vladimir Putin. AP/PTI file

Moscow, February 22

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent on Monday, if not already under way, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

A vaguely worded decree signed by Putin did not say if troops were on the move, and it cast the order as an effort to “maintain peace”. But it appeared to dash the slim remaining hopes of averting a major conflict in Europe that could cause massive casualties, energy shortages on the continent and economic chaos around the globe.

Putin’s directive came hours after he recognised the separatist regions in a rambling, fact-bending discourse on European history. The move paved the way to provide them military support, antagonising Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order, and set off a frenzied scramble by the US and others to respond.

Underscoring the urgency, the UN Security Council held a rare nighttime emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine, the US and other countries. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo opened the session with a warning that “the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs”.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don't owe anyone anything. And we won't give anything to anyone.”

The White House issued an executive order to prohibit US investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures—likely sanctions—were to be announced on Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The State Department, meanwhile, said US personnel in Lviv—in Ukraine's far west—would spend the night in Poland but return to Ukraine to continue their diplomatic work and emergency consular services. It again urged any American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.

The developments came during a spike in skirmishes in the eastern regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Putin justified his decision in a far-reaching, pre-recorded speech blaming NATO for the current crisis and calling the US-led alliance an existential threat to Russia. Sweeping through more than a century of history, he painted today's Ukraine as a modern construct that is inextricably linked to Russia. He charged that Ukraine had inherited Russia's historic lands and after the Soviet collapse was used by the West to contain Russia.

“I consider it necessary to take a long-overdue decision: To immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic,” Putin said.

Afterward he signed decrees recognising the two regions' independence, eight years after fighting erupted between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces, and called on lawmakers to approve measures paving the way for military support.

Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists with arms and troops, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers. AP

