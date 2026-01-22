DT
Home / World / 'War has to end': Trump's message after meeting Zelenskyy

‘War has to end’: Trump’s message after meeting Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has been trying to get Zelenskyy and Putin to agree to terms to end their nearly four-year-old war

PTI
Davos, Updated At : 07:51 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reuters File
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that “war has to end”.

Replying to media queries before leaving Davos, Trump said a US delegation will be meeting Putin today or tomorrow.

“I met President Zelenskyy here; the meeting was good. We (US delegation) are meeting President Putin today or tomorrow,” he said.

Asked what would be his message to Putin, Trump said, “The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed”.

Addressing the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, Trump said that he was ‘reasonably close’ to a deal on stopping the Russia-Ukraine war, though he had earlier thought it would be an easier one for him to settle in a matter of hours.

Trump has been trying to get Zelenskyy and Putin to agree to terms to end their nearly four-year-old war. He had said that Putin and Zelenskyy would be stupid if they don’t end it now, and that he knows they are not stupid.

Trump stressed that he is good at the “stuff (settling wars)” though the United Nations should be doing it.

“It’s got to get done. Saving a lot of lives, saving millions of lives. With Ukraine and Russia, this tremendous hatred between President Zelensky and President Putin. That’s not good. That’s not good for settlements,” he had said.

Trump said, “Many times we had a deal with Russia, and Zelenskyy didn’t agree... It’s a very difficult balance”.

“It’s a blood bath. It’s horrible what’s happening. Drones are killing thousands of people a week. We have to get it stopped”.

Zelenskyy had earlier said his envoys would try to finalise with US official’s documents for a proposed peace settlement that relate to post-war security guarantees and economic recovery.

