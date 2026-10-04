Al-Qaeda has called for copycat attacks on planes carrying Americans, Israelis and others it described as fighting Islam, while referencing the September 30 cockpit attack on FlyDubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to an India Today report, the warning appeared in the latest edition of al-Bayan, a weekly publication launched in July by pro-Al-Qaeda supporters. It referenced both the September 11, 2001, attacks and the attempted takeover of FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

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The development came as investigators examine the background and possible terror links of Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot aboard the FlyDubai flight, who is in UAE custody. His social media accounts are under the scanner as they contained references to several Al-Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri.

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“The war isn’t over yet – planes carrying Zionists, Americans and all the other infidels fighting against Islam are still hovering in the skies and could be targeted, as happened on September 11 and 30,” the report said, citing the Arabic-language al-Bayan article.

The threatening post accompanied the message with an image of a plane crashing into the Twin Towers in New York City, referring to the 9/11 attacks, and another referencing the FlyDubai incident.

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The publication also warned that the US and Israel had more enemies than before and declared that the “empire of evil America” would eventually end, The New York Post reported. The article was also circulated through Telegram channels associated with the publication on Saturday before it was apparently taken down.

Who is Hamam al-Hammami

Al-Hammami has been identified as the Omani co-pilot aboard FlyDubai Flight FZ1073. The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when he attacked Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft and apparently crash it.

Passengers and crew intervened after Machchhar opened the door from the inside despite being injured, and the aircraft eventually landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.