Home / World / "War must end, India can play big part in ending it": Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on West Asia conflict

"War must end, India can play big part in ending it": Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on West Asia conflict

ANI
Updated At : 02:10 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on Wednesday warned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could have serious economic consequences for small island states like the Maldives, particularly due to declining tourism and rising fuel prices and said that India could play a key role in de-escalating tensions, given its strong ties with the major actors involved in the conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Nasheed said the conflict could disrupt the country's fragile economic stability. "Tourist arrivals have come down. So that is going to have a very big impact on our economy and the prosperity of the people. So, yes, it is very, very difficult," he added.

He also expressed concern over the broader security implications if military action expands in the region. "Especially if the United States is going to attack people near our borders or within our borders, then there is a likelihood that our own people also will be in danger," the former Maldives President said.

On the diplomatic front, Nasheed said India could play a key role in de-escalating tensions, given its strong ties with the major actors involved in the conflict.

"I think India will try to speak to the United States and Israel. India has very good relationships with these countries. Hopefully, it will impress upon them the need to stop the war. The war must end, and I think India can play a very big part in ending the war," he said.

The former Maldivian leader also flagged severe risks posed by rising energy prices to small island developing states. With shipping disruptions and threats to supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, global oil markets have been under pressure.

Nasheed said the Maldives has limited fuel reserves, leaving it vulnerable to sudden price shocks. "Some countries have one year of fuel reserves. I think we have just about two months of fuel reserves. When fuel prices rise, everything rises. All prices rise, production stops," he said.

Highlighting the economic fragility of climate-vulnerable nations, Nasheed pointed to mounting debt pressures and the impact of falling government revenues due to declining tourism.

"Debt burden is a very, very big issue. For instance, in the coming month, we have a big payment to make. And because government revenue will be down as tourism is decreasing, we might not be able to pay the debt. It is a big challenge for us," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

