War of words on, US refuses to return spy balloon debris

Washington, February 7

The United States on Monday ruled out returning to China the debris of the surveillance balloon which was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

The US military intensified its efforts to collect the remnants of the balloon from China that floated over the United States over several days last week from Montana to South Carolina.

Initial information gathered from the balloon, the White House said on Monday with confidence, that it is a surveillance balloon. It violated international law and its sovereignty, officials said.

“I know of no such intention or plans to return it,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, adding that the US military have recovered some remnants off the surface of the sea and they are still in the process of collecting them from under waters.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Tuesday reaffirmed that the unmanned airship posed no threat to the US and entered its airspace accidentally.

Mao again criticised the US for “overreacting” rather than adopting a “calm” and “professional” manner, and for using force in bringing the balloon down Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean just off the US coast. Asked if China wanted the debris back, she reasserted that the balloon "belongs to China”. “The balloon does not belong to the US. The Chinese government will continue to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Mao said.

Before it was being shot down by a fighter jet on Saturday, Kirby said they had gathered enough vital information about the balloon.

“We’re still analysing the information that we were able to collect off of the balloon before we shot it out of the sky and now we’re going to recover it and I suspect we may learn even more,” he said. The balloon, he told reporters, was not merely drifting but had propellers and steering to give a measure of control, even as it was swept along in high altitude jet stream winds.

“It is true that this balloon had the ability to maneuver itself — to speed up, to slow down and to turn. So it had propellers, it had a rudder, if you will, to allow it to change direction,” Kirby said.

As per reports, the balloon was up to 200 feet in height. It carried a payload weighing several thousand pounds, roughly the size of a regional jet aircraft. — PTI

Balloon belongs to china, says Ning