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Home / World / "Warm congratulations to India": Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attends Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

"Warm congratulations to India": Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attends Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong attended India's 80th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

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Extending his warm greetings on social media platform X, Ambassador Xu wrote, "Warm congratulations to India on the 80th anniversary of independence!"

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Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Embassy of India celebrated the occasion with a solemn ceremony. Despite rainy weather, a large gathering of the Indian community and friends of India attended the event to mark the milestone.

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Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the National Tricolour and read out excerpts from the President of India's Address to the Nation.

"@EOIBeijing celebrated the 80th Independence Day of India with a solemn ceremony, attended by a large gathering of the Indian community and friends of India, who braved the rain to join the celebrations. Ambassador @VDoraiswami hoisted the Tricolour and read excerpts from the Hon'ble President of India's Address to the Nation," the Embassy wrote.

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The Embassy, in a post on X, stated that as part of the celebrations, Ambassador Doraiswami felicitated the winners of various competitions organised in the run-up to Independence Day, including the Bharat Ko Janiye (BKJ) Quiz. Special recognition was awarded to Ms Mi Xuanye, who won the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Pratibha Sangam Competition in Hindustani Music (Instrumental).

The event also featured soulful renditions of patriotic songs performed by children from the Indian diaspora, highlighting the spirit of unity and pride, the Embassy stated.

Earlier, marking celebrations abroad amidst challenging weather conditions, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai captured the resilience of the community as they marked the milestone.

Highlighting the festive spirit, the mission shared, "As India celebrates #80 years of glorious independence, the sun finally shone in typhoon-hit #Shanghai for our unprecedented celebrations #JaiHind #Harghartiranga #VandeMataram. Consul General of India Shri Pratik Mathur led the celebrations which were attended by over 400 members of the vibrant diaspora and #FriendsofIndia in the local community and consular corps."

The messages from China came as India marked its 80th Independence Day, reflecting the broad international goodwill towards the country and the growing importance of India's partnerships across regions.

The greetings also highlighted India's transformation since independence and its continuing journey as a modern, diverse and democratic nation, while recognising the enduring cultural, economic and people-to-people links connecting India with the international community.

Meanwhile in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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