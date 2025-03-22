DT
PT
Wary of China threat, Trump awards next-gen fighter jet contract to Boeing

Wary of China threat, Trump awards next-gen fighter jet contract to Boeing

AP
Washington, Updated At : 12:22 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump. File
US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing would build the air force’s future fighter jet, which the Pentagon says will have stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet and is essential in a potential conflict with China.

Known as Next Generation Air Dominance, or NGAD, the manned jet will serve as quarterback to a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to be able to penetrate the air defences of China and any other potential foes. The initial contract to proceed with production on a version for the Air Force version is worth an estimated $20 billion.

Trump announced the award at the White House. Hegseth said the future fleet “sent a very clear, direct message to their allies that they were not going anywhere.” Critics have questioned the cost and the necessity of the programme as the Pentagon is still struggling to fully produce its current most advanced jet, the F-35, which is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1.7 trillion over its lifespan.

The Pentagon's future stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will have many of the same cutting edge technologies.

