"Was a pleasure to unveil the book": Jaishankar on USISPF publication celebrating India-US ties

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday unveiled 'We The People - 250 Voices that Shaped US-India Relationship', a book published by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), saying it was a pleasure to launch the publication celebrating the people who have contributed to strengthening bilateral ties.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Was a pleasure to unveil the book 'We The People - 250 voices that shaped US-India Relationship' by @USISPForum. Great to meet a wide-ranging group that has invested deeply in these ties."

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Was a pleasure to unveil the book ‘We The People - 250 voices that shaped 🇺🇸🇮🇳 Relationship’ by @USISPForum Great to meet a wide ranging group that has invested deeply in these ties. pic.twitter.com/FfrYfhlOIM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 24, 2026

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the event, said the book pays tribute to individuals who have shaped the India-US partnership over the years.

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I joined @DrSJaishankar tonight at @USISPForum in celebrating the launch of their new book: We the People: A Tribute to the 250 Voices that Shaped U.S.–India Relations. Thank you USISPF, for everything you do to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States. pic.twitter.com/KCXYM2jhci — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) July 24, 2026

In a post on X, Gor said, "I joined @DrSJaishankar tonight at @USISPForum in celebrating the launch of their new book: We the People: A Tribute to the 250 Voices that Shaped U.S.-India Relations. Thank you, USISPF, for everything you do to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States."

The book recognises 250 stellar individuals across eras who represent diverse professions but have dedicated their professional endeavours to enhance US-India relations.

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The individuals range from artists and architects, academics and activists, diplomats and doctors, entrepreneurs and engineers, presidents and prime ministers, policymakers and pioneers, and alive and deceased.

USISPF's first coffee table book, We The People - 75 Years of U.S.-India Relations, launched in 2022, commemorated the platinum jubilee of India's independence and celebrated 75 years of U.S.-India diplomatic ties, it said.

The release comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks in Manila on July 22 on the sidelines of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, focusing on recent developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while also reviewing progress on key defence and agreeing on the urgency of finalising an interim bilateral trade deal.

According to a US State Department office, the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral commitments made during talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific," the readout said.

The discussions also centred on defence cooperation, with both sides reviewing progress on agreements stemming from the Trump-Modi commitments.

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar discussed finalising key defence agreements in fulfilment of commitments made between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi last year," the statement said.

Trade was another key area of discussion with Rubio and Jaishankar underscoring the need to conclude an interim bilateral trade arrangement.

"The Secretary and Minister Jaishankar agreed on the importance of finalising the interim trade deal, which is almost complete," the readout added.

As per Jaishankar, the minister met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila and discussed key areas of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) reconvened on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. (ANI)

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