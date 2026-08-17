Tehran [Iran], August 17 (ANI): Iran has criticised Canada for supporting the US amid the ongoing conflict with Tehran, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei using an ice hockey reference to accuse Ottawa of acting as Washington's "farm team".

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In a post on X on Sunday, Baghaei referred to Canada as Washington's "farm team"- a term used in ice hockey for a minor-league affiliate that develops players for a national-league parent club. He said, " This is not hockey night in Canada; It is Washington's Farm Team."

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Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; ........ Ottawa’s response: Understood, Sir! Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the U.S.-led unlawful war of choice… pic.twitter.com/b0WWuuNaPJ — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) August 16, 2026

Baghaei said, "Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; Ottawa's response: Understood, Sir!"

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"Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the U.S.-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington!" he said, adding, "What's the reward?"

Baghaei's remarks came days after Canada announced additional sanctions against Iranian individuals over alleged activities around the "Strait of Hormuz."

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On August 14, according to an official news release, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced sanctions against five Iranian individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations (SEMA) for their alleged involvement in military, legal and communication activities that "undermine international peace, security and stability."

The press release stated that the measures were meant to target senior Iranian officials, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for activities that have "threatened a critical international waterway", and "obstructed navigation rights in and around the Strait of Hormuz, contrary to international law."

It stated that sanctions "allies' and partners' efforts to counter Iran's destabilizing activities and malign influence in the Middle East and elsewhere."

The measures, according to the official press release, were also meant to send "a clear message of Canada's continued condemnation of Iran's destabilizing activities," including "violations of international navigation rights in and around the Strait of Hormuz, which undermine international peace and security."

In the end, it said, "Canada will continue engaging with allies and partners to support diplomatic efforts to uphold navigation rights in accordance with international law. Canada stands ready to support efforts to stabilize the strait when conditions permit."

In addition to the official news release, the "Quick facts" section stated that Iran's actions in and around the Strait of Hormuz have been widely "condemned by Canada and the international community."

It further stated that G7 foreign ministers, in statements issued in March and June 2026, reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and the safety of navigation and reiterated the need to "permanently restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz."

The section stated that the G7 ministers also underscored the importance of "minimizing the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and civilian infrastructure" and coordinating humanitarian aid efforts.

The section also stated that on April 24, 2026, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) called for the release of 20,000 seafarers unable to leave the Persian Gulf and, on June 23, announced an evacuation plan for seafarers.

Canada has listed the IRGC as a "terrorist organization" under the Criminal Code of Canada. It has also listed the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah as "terrorist organizations".

Canada has designated Iran as a foreign state supporter of terrorism under the State Immunity Act and reconfirmed the designation in December 2025.

According to the section, with these latest measures, Canada has now sanctioned 232 Iranian individuals and 260 Iranian entities through the SEMA Iran Regulations. (ANI)

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