Watch how a house in US' Alaska tumbles within seconds and merges into river following glacial flooding

Chandigarh, August 9
A two-storey house in Juneau was swept away after millions of gallons of water was released from a glacier-dammed lake in Alaska.
The house was absorbed in the waters of the Mendenhall river in the capital city of Alaska.
Another house was also damaged and the residents of other at-risk properties were evacuated.
According to Daily Mail, the land around the building rapidly eroded over a period of six hours before it could no longer hold. It took only a matter of seconds for the building to tear apart completely as it tumbled into the water.
The Mendenhall river flooded on August 5 because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau reported.
No injuries have been reported.
The city of Juneau is now reportedly threatened by the water surrounding the Mendenhall Glacier.
According to experts, such glacial floods pose a threat to around 15 million people all over the world.
