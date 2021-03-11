Watch: Pakistan's bridge blown away after heatwave melts glacier triggering flash floods

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Pakistan recently issued a heat warning after the hottest March in 61 years.

Scientists have warned that more than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in Pakistan, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

For the first time in decades, Pakistan had gone from winter to summer without the spring season, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, had said.

The government has also told provincial disaster management authorities to prepare urgently for the risk of flash-flooding in northern mountainous provinces due to rapid glacial melting.

Glaciers in the Himalaya, Hindu Kush and Karkoram mountain ranges have melted rapidly, creating thousand of glacial lakes in northern Pakistan, around 30 of which were at risk of sudden hazardous flooding, the climate change ministry said, adding around 7 million people were vulnerable.

Amid all warning, the historic Hassanabad bridge in Pakistan collapsed on Saturday after a heatwave caused a glacial lake to release large amounts of water into a stream.

A video shared by Pakistan's Federal Minister Climate Change and Senator Sherry Rehman shows the dramatic visuals of the bridge crumbling and falling away as water levels rise. In the caption, Rehman informed that the bridge on the Karakoram Highway collapsed due to the melting Shishper glacier located near Mount Shishperin the northern part of Pakistan.

A few days ago @ClimateChangePK had warned that Pakistan’s vulnerability is high due to high temps. Hassanabad bridge on the KKH collapsed due to GLOF from the melting Shisper glacier which caused erosion under pillars. Am told FWO will have a temporary bridge up in 48 hours. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Sjl9QIMI0G — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) May 7, 2022

With inputs from Reuters