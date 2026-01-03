"Watched it in real time, every aspect of it...never seen anything like this": Donald Trump on US strikes leading to capture of Venezuela President Maduro

Florida [US], January 3 (ANI): In his first remarks on US action in Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump told Fox News that he had not seen anything like this, and was able to watch it in real time and watched every aspect of it.

He also lauded the professionalism of the US armed forces.

" I've never seen anything like this. I was able to watch it in real time, and I watched every aspect of it," Trump said.

"It was amazing to see the professionalism -- the quality of leadership...amazing," he added.

Trump also told Fox News that the team did an incredible job.

"They rehearsed and practice like nobody has ever seen. I was told by military people there is no other country on earth that can do such a manoeuvre. I watched it like I was watching a television show. If you would have seen the speed, violence- it was an amazing thing, an amazing job that these people have done. Nobody else could have done anything like this," he said.

The United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," the US President posted on Truth Social," he said.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

In a post on X she said, "Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers."

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday hailed the special operators who carried out the operation and defended the action saying that the Venezuelan president has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism.

In a series of posts on X, he said that throughout the process it was clear that drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. (ANI)

