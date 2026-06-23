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Home / World / Water crisis deepens at Rawalpindi-Islamabad border as residents accuse authorities of Inaction

Water crisis deepens at Rawalpindi-Islamabad border as residents accuse authorities of Inaction

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): A severe water crisis has gripped 14 localities along the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border in Pakistan after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) revoked No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 20 tube wells and water borings that had been operating with official approval, The Express Tribune reported.

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According to The Express Tribune, residents of areas stretching from Faizabad to Koral Chowk have been left without water for the past three days, forcing families to struggle for basic drinking water. Women, children and elderly residents have taken to the streets in protest, accusing authorities of failing to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

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The Express Tribune reported that the sudden closure of the tube wells has disrupted water supply in Rahmatabad, Ghareebabad Blocks A, B, C and D, Gulrez, Jabbar Colony, Banaras Colony, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Mumtaz Colony, Nayyar Colony, Chaklala, Dhoke Munshi and several adjoining settlements. Residents were seen carrying containers in search of water as the shortage intensified.

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The crisis has also led to a sharp rise in the cost of private water tankers. According to The Express Tribune, small tankers are now being sold for Pakistani Rs 2,500 while larger ones cost Pakistani Rs 3,500, placing an additional financial burden on already struggling families. Local philanthropists have stepped in by collecting donations to arrange free water tankers, while residents alleged that both the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the district administration remained largely absent during the crisis.

As reported by The Express Tribune, the CDA also revoked NOCs for 15 WASA-operated tube wells and shut down four community-managed wells established during former president Pervez Musharraf's tenure with support from international development partners. Residents claimed these facilities had provided affordable water for decades before authorities confiscated their equipment and cancelled permits without ensuring an alternative supply.

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According to the report, protesters warned they would stage sit-ins outside the offices of the commissioner, deputy commissioner and WASA if water services are not restored within 24 hours. Residents have appealed to the prime minister and other senior officials for immediate intervention, saying government agencies have failed to protect citizens' access to a basic necessity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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