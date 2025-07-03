New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Brazilian Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, on Thursday emphasised the strong convergence between Brazil and India on key global issues, notably the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He stated that both countries are aligned in their pursuit of permanent membership.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit and a subsequent state visit, the Ambassador highlighted the urgent need to reform the UNSC to accommodate the rise of emerging economies, noting the changing global landscape, where large emerging countries now account for a significant portion of the world's GDP, necessitating the reevaluation.

"We are at one in pushing for the reform of the Security Council of its membership and also methods of work so that it will reflect the realities of multipolarity. The realities of having now big emerging countries accounting for a sizable part of the world's GDP. This will be one of the Brazilian priorities for sure," he said.

Beyond UNSC reform, da Nobrega discussed Brazil's efforts within BRICS to enhance trade options, particularly through local currencies and new payment platforms, aiming not to target de-dollarisation but to diversify payment options.

"Brazil is also working to offer a good option within BRICS of trade in local currencies and is developing, perhaps, new payment platforms to offer a BRICS membership, another option for doing business, expanding possibilities of doing business. This is not about aiming at de-dollarisation. It's about offering other options," he explained.

On defence cooperation between the two nations, the Ambassador pointed to potential collaborations, including the sale of India's Akash air defence system to Brazil and joint efforts in managing Scorpène submarines.

"There is a possibility of India selling Akash systems to Brazil, patrol vessels, and concluding a memorandum of understanding on managing the so-called Scorpene submarines because Brazil has also bought French submarines. The idea of the two countries also combining their expertise in the area of maintenance," he said, indicating a broadening of military ties.

Regarding digital payments infrastructure, da Nobrega acknowledged India's advanced UPI system as a model for Brazil, as it seeks to learn from India's advanced digital integration across federal, state, and local levels.

"Brazil, in this case, has much to learn from India. Brazil has also put in place a payment like UPI, but when it comes to the digital government, India is more advanced than Brazil. We have a lot to learn because we also have a federal structure... You have just combined, from the technological point of view and from the legal point of view, the relation between digital governments at the federal level, at the state level and at the local level, which we stand to learn from," the Ambassador noted.

Da Nobrega also highlighted the booming business relations between Brazil and India, driven by numerous business missions and political will, with a target of USD 20 billion trade exchange as announced by the leaders of the two nations.

"This visit is taking place in unprecedented times of booming business relations. In less than two years, we had 72 business missions from Brazil to India and 40+ from India to Brazil, all focusing on trade, investment, and technology. The critical mass to boost the relation is there, and there is also the political will to keep that relation moving to another stage, another level... Our leaders, when Prime Minister Modi was in Brazil for the G20, President Lula and Prime Minister Modi set a goal of achieving a USD 20 billion trade exchange. This is going to be even more enforced now with the governance as well, like global governance structures," he added.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a five-nation tour and will travel to Brazil from July 5 to 8 for BRICS Summit, and a state visit. Before that, he will visit Trinidad and Tobago, followed by Argentina and Namibia. He concluded the first leg of his tour in Ghana earlier on Thursday. (ANI)

