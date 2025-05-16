DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / "We are happy to see ceasefire... President is a peacemaker": US State Dept official

"We are happy to see ceasefire... President is a peacemaker": US State Dept official

Following US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, Tommy Pigott, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, highlighted the importance of maintaining peace in the region.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:51 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, Tommy Pigott, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, highlighted the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

Advertisement

Pigott expressed the United States' satisfaction with the ongoing "ceasefire" between the two countries, emphasising that the primary goal was to encourage direct talks between India and Pakistan.

While addressing a press briefing, Pigott said, "What we are happy to see is a ceasefire. We want to encourage and see direct talks between the parties. Taking a step back, the President is a peacemaker, and we celebrate the advancement of peace. We hope the ceasefire will be maintained."

Advertisement

Notably, Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Advertisement

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper